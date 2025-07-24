IN BRIEF: Two fatalities in Sochi after overnight Ukrainian drone strike

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down 39 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight over the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, as well as in the skies over the Krasnodar Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the latest data, two women were killed by falling drone debris in Sochi’s Adler District on the Black Sea coast, while 11 individuals were injured.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the aftermath.

Scale

- Air defense systems on duty from 8:40 p.m. Moscow time (5:40 p.m. GMT) on July 23 to 1:40 a.m. Moscow time on July 24 intercepted 39 Ukrainian fixed-wing aerial vehicles over the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, as well as over the Krasnodar Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, 21 UAVs were taken down over the waters of the Black Sea, 11 - over the Sea of Azov, and seven drones were downed over the Krasnodar Region.

- Later, the Defense Ministry said that on July 24, from 6:20 a.m. Moscow time (3:20 a.m. GMT) to 7:20 a.m. Moscow time, air defense systems on duty eliminated two drones over the Republic of Crimea and one over the Belgorod Region.

Aftermath

- Falling drone debris caused the death of a woman in Sochi’s Adler District. Another woman sustained injuries, the Telegram channel of the Krasnodar Region’s crisis center said.

- Later, Krasnodar regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev specified that, according to updated information, both women had died.

- Eleven people were injured, with four receiving hospital treatment, including a road police officer who was airlifted to the regional hospital.

- First responders are working on site.

- The crisis center also reported that falling drone debris caused a fire at a garage cooperative. The blaze was extinguished. According to preliminary data, there have been no casualties.