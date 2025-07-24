Putin, Zelensky have nothing to discuss in person for now — upper house speaker

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. There are currently no specific grounds for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky to talk in person, but they might need to do it later to finalize the negotiation process, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said at a press conference.

"There simply is no agenda for a meeting between Putin and Zelensky at this time. It literally does not exist today. However, such a meeting — with Zelensky or possibly with another leader, given the situation on the streets of Ukraine — may be needed to finalize negotiations and approve a peace agreement," Matviyenko said.

She added that Russia will also not respond "to the public narrative coming from certain state leaders," as the Russian government considers itself above engaging in "insults and offensive remarks directed at another country."

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters after the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul that "Kiev is counting its chickens before they hatch by proposing a meeting between the two leaders before any agreements are reached."