Russia suggests establishing special envoy for SME in the UN

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia suggests creating a position of a special envoy for protection of rights of small and medium enterprises (SME) in the UN without official remuneration, the press service of special envoy of the Russian President Boris Titov told TASS.

Russia is ready to share its developments in the sphere of digital solutions for the business, Titov said after the meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General Li Junhua. In particular, Russia has the SME digital platform and the public services portal operating as a one-stop-shop. "Their key component is digital super services: single platforms bringing together business registration, banking services, access to loans and tax reporting. Russia is ready to share these technologies," he noted.

"Furthermore, we have formalized the initiative of appointing a special envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the SME rights protection. From our standpoint, in the light of recent financial difficulties this position may function without labor compensation," the special envoy said.

"Russia views the final document of the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville as the basis for SME integration with global supply chains through trade financing, export services and supporting infrastructure," Titov said.