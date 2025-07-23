Russian delegation arrives in Istanbul to take part in third round of talks with Ukraine

ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. A Russian team led by Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky has arrived in Istanbul, Turkey for a third round of talks with Ukraine.

The Russian plane carrying the delegation landed at about 3:40 p.m., according to a TASS reporter.

The talks are expected to start at 7 p.m. (4 p.m. GMT) at Ciragan Palace, the same venue as before.

The Kremlin earlier confirmed that the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine was scheduled for Wednesday evening. The Russian delegation remained unchanged. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin; the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Kostyukov; and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.