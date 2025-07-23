Journalists line up near the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks

ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. About 100 journalists are preparing equipment and receiving accreditation on the premises of the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul ahead of the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, a TASS correspondent reported.

In front of the palace, with police officers on duty, reporters are being thoroughly searched. Russian and Ukrainian diplomats are handing out badges for access to a press conference by the two delegations. The exact time has not been announced.

Earlier, the Kremlin confirmed that the third round of talks between Moscow and Kiev will be held tonight.