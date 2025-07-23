Russia quits work on UN Security Council document on Central Asia over Western hostility

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia has stopped working on a document on the activities of the United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (RCPCA) due to the West's hostile approach to multilateral formats for the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Due to the openly hostile approach of Westerners to multilateral formats of constructive interaction in the region, the Russian delegation was forced to curtail work on the text of the document," the diplomat said.

"We intend to continue to consistently advocate for deepening the non-politicized professional dialogue between the United Nations and intergovernmental structures that contribute to the formation of a truly multipolar world order."

During the July thematic consultations at the UN Security Council, Russia presented a draft press statement on the activities of the regional center, a key UN presence in the region. Zakharova said that "as the informal curator of the Central Asian dossier in the UN Security Council, Russia has prepared a balanced document aimed at reflecting the efforts of the RCPCA to promote regional peace and security.

"The Western members of the council again opposed the reflection in the text of the importance of the center's cooperation with the CSTO, the CIS and the SCO, despite the significant and constructive role of these organizations in countering challenges and threats to the countries of Central Asia."

She drew attention to the fact that "interaction with these key regional organizations is one of the main tasks of the regional center, as set out in its mandate," adding that the head of the RCPCA regularly reports on its activities to the UN Security Council.