Top diplomats of Russia, Afghanistan note interest in boosting trade ties

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi underscored mutual interest in ramping up cooperation between Moscow and Kabul in the trade and economic sphere and in strengthening of regional security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the telephone conversation between the top diplomats of the countries.

"Having noted lasting traditions of friendship and good neighborliness between Russian and Afghan peoples, the parties emphasized mutual interest in building up cooperation between the two parties in trade-economic and humanitarian spheres and in the regional security strengthening sphere, including the fight against terrorism and drug business," the ministry said.

Russia is going to develop economic cooperation with Afghanistan and the trade turnover totaled $323 mln as of the end of the last year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said earlier.