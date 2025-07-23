No breakthrough negotiations expected in Istanbul — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The third round of direct Moscow-Kiev negotiations is not expected to be easy and will involve "very tough talks," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is too early to talk about such matters [expected negotiation outcomes from Russia’s perspective]. We have to see how it [the dialogue] unfolds first. Obviously, no one is expecting things to go smoothly. These will without doubt be very tough talks. The [memorandum] drafts are sharply conflicting," the spokesman explained.

Peskov noted that the Russian delegation had left for Istanbul, where the third round of Moscow-Kiev talks is scheduled for tonight, adding that the composition of the delegation remains unchanged, with presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky continuing to lead the mission.