MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Mercenaries arrive in Ukraine from Ireland, Colombia, Poland, Japan, the US and Germany, a captive Ukrainian soldier said.

"I saw foreign mercenaries at a training center in the Cherkasy Region. There were some people from Japan, a Colombian, two Poles, an Irish national, an American and a German. Some of them were training together with us. After training, we were sent to the Sumy Region," Anatoly Styagailo said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Styagailo, who served in the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, surrendered to Russia’s Battlegroup North after a Ukrainian FPV drone attacked him.