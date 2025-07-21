Air defenses destroy six drones in Oryol Region, no casualties reported

ORYOL, July 21. /TASS/. Air defense forces destroyed six drones over the Oryol Region, with no casualties or damage reported, Governor Andrey Klychkov announced on his Telegram channel.

"Air defenses shot down six more enemy UAVs over the Oryol Region. No damage or casualties occurred," Klychkov wrote.

According to the governor, emergency responders and law enforcement personnel are working at the scene. Earlier, Klychkov reported that a total of 17 UAVs had been destroyed over the region in the past 24 hours.