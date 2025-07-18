Russia will analyze EU sanctions to minimize their impact — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The Russian leadership will analyze the latest package of European sanctions in order to minimize its consequences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing in response to a question from TASS.

"Undoubtedly, the new package will need to be thoroughly analyzed in order to minimize its impact," he emphasized.

The most recent EU’s 18th package of sanctions includes an expanded blacklist of individuals and legal entities, a lower price cap on Russian oil purchases within the bloc, restrictions on the possible restoration of Nord Stream gas pipelines, and measures targeting oil tankers, banks, as well as various export categories.