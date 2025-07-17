MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine will have a third round of negotiations, where they will discuss draft memoranda, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS.

"The third round is to be held and discussions will begin on the third round of those draft memoranda that the parties have previously exchanged," he said.

Peskov mentioned this in response to a question about how important the sovereignty of Ukraine's actions is for a full and final settlement.

This was discussed in the context of statements by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council. He told TASS that modern Ukraine requires not only demilitarization and denazification, but also deparasitization: its residents need to learn to live independently and be responsible for their actions.