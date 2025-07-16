EU's economic suicide continues — RDIF CEO Dmitriev

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, believes that the EU economy continues to commit a slow suicide.

"The EU’s economic suicide continues <…> just in slow motion," Dmitriev wrote on X commenting on the words of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban about the country's disagreement with a draft budget of the European Union for 2028-2034.

The European Commission has included a 100 billion euro expenditure item to support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia in the draft. This week, the document was officially presented to the EU members. Negotiations on this topic between the European Commission and the countries of the union may continue until the end of 2027.