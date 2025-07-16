MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) seeks to become an independent military power, and it wants to fund the continent's militarization using Russia's frozen assets, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said in an interview with Kommersant.

He pointed to reports in the Western press that the EU is discussing the possibility of transferring nearly €200 billion in frozen Russian assets held at the Belgian securities clearing house Euroclear into riskier, high-yield assets in an attempt to generate more funds for Kiev.

"The EU hopes that the realization of this initiative will allow it to implement its plan and, in addition to economic and political unification, become an independent military force. The intention to militarize the European space is obvious," Shoigu commented.

He stressed that the West is not only determined to jointly produce weapons, but has also agreed to jointly procure, store, transport, and manage stocks of raw materials critical to the defense industry. In particular, more than ten nations — including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Poland — have made this decision.

"However, the Baltic states, the greatest beneficiaries of Russophobia, have gone the furthest," Shoigu continued. "Forgetting about their socio-economic and demographic problems, they suddenly became interested in creating NATO innovation testing grounds in cooperation with the Netherlands and Sweden. According to their idea, they will become an important base for the rapid introduction of new technologies. Apparently, ingratiating themselves with their ‘big brother’ is more important than preserving their rapidly declining populations. Everyone is well aware of the figures."

"If we view the overall situation, then, despite serious economic difficulties, the countries of the alliance (NATO - TASS), especially those of the EU, do not intend to reduce their belligerence. Meanwhile, realizing all the challenges in implementing the commitments they have undertaken, they will try to offset damage to their political positions and achieve their goals through various tricks," Shoigu concluded.