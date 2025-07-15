Pyongyang seeks cooperation in science, technologies — Russian Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is interested in joint work in the sphere of science and technologies with Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, the Russian agency’s Deputy Head Roman Kurynin said who arrived in Pyongyang leading Russia’s delegation invited by North Korea’s State Emergency Disaster Committee.

"We are happy that our Korean colleagues are interested in joint work in science and technologies. The development of these tracks is important for the effective functioning of rescue services. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has accumulated serious expertise and we are ready to share it," the Emergency Ministry’s press service quoted him as saying.

The press service reiterated that in 2024, the Russian Emergencies Ministry and North Korea’s State Emergency Disaster Committee signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of reducing the danger of natural disasters. This document formed the foundation of the plan of joint events until 2026.

The delegation from the Russian Emergencies Ministry arrived in North Korea for talks on future cooperation.