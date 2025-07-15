MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The intel US citizen Daniel Martindale provided to Russian special services about the deployment sites of Ukrainian troops greatly contributed to the liberation of Kurakhovo, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said at a ceremony where the American received a Russian passport.

"Daniel was able to spend over two years in a territory controlled by Ukraine. And during this entire time, in interaction with Russian special services, he helped to detect the enemy, its deployment sites and movements. And, certainly, he provided invaluable aid in terms of preserving the lives of both our civilians and troops. Daniel’s actions were particularly important during the liberation of Kurakhovo because it was exactly his intel that made the difference," Pushilin said.

He noted his personal interaction with commanders and servicemen from the 29th Army of the Eastern Military District. They confirmed that precisely the data provided by Martindale became the basis in preparing the operation for liberating Kurakhovo and helped speed up the liberation of territories in the Kurakhovo area and the locality itself. It helped preserve the lives of personnel and achieve set goals. "It also helped move the line of engagement away from Donetsk’s Petrovsky District, which was subjected to persistent shelling. This was a constant source of suffering for us, so here we are particularly grateful," the republic’s leader noted.

During the ceremony, Pushilin awarded Martindale with the Order of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Daniel Richard Martindale is a native of New York. From 2022 to 2024, he was on a territory controlled by the Kiev regime where, risking his life, he gathered information for Russia on the deployment sites of Ukrainian troops and other critical intelligence. He was successfully evacuated from the combat zone in the fall of 2024.