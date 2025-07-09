Russia’s recognition of Emirate of Afghanistan paves way for full-fledged partnership

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia’s decision to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has paved the way for establishing a full-fledged partnership between Moscow and the authorities in Kabul, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"I believe it is incorrect to speak of some sort of revision in Russia’s position. On the contrary, Russia has consistently advocated and continues to advocate the building of mutually beneficial cooperation with Afghanistan for the benefit of our peoples. <…> The decision by the Russian Supreme Court opened the door to establishing a full-fledged partnership with the de facto authorities in Kabul. The act of presenting and receiving credentials, in my view, confirmed the trend that had been evident over the past several years," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova emphasized that Afghanistan possesses a unique geostrategic position and, in the future, could serve as a key link in the implementation of major energy and infrastructure projects. "Kabul’s contribution is highly sought after in addressing regional security challenges, particularly in combating drug trafficking and terrorism. I would also once again highlight the centuries-old cultural and historical ties between our two countries," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that Russia had officially recognized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. On July 1, the new Afghan Ambassador to Russia Gul Hassan arrived in Moscow. On July 3, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko received copies of his credentials.

On April 17, the Supreme Court of Russia granted an administrative claim filed by the Prosecutor General, suspending the ban on the Taliban movement’s activities in Russia. As the Russian Foreign Ministry previously noted, the removal of the Taliban’s terrorist designation opens the way for establishing a full-fledged partnership with Kabul, in the interests of the Russian and Afghan peoples.