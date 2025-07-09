MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Whenever Western countries decide to continue supplying arms to the Kiev regime, it only bolsters Russia's determination to achieve the objectives of the special military operation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Such decisions will not affect the objectives of the special military operation, but will only reinforce our understanding and justification of the goals of demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine," she told reporters.

According to Zakharova, Western governemts cover up continued arms supplies to Ukraine by saying that they should "help defend Ukrainian independence and autonomy, something that they crushed."

"But what they do not say is that they are simply destroying Ukraine and killing Ukrainians by such measures," the diplomat said.