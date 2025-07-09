MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The regimes of the Baltic states, acting in the role assigned to them by the West as NATO’s "aggressive trio," are "provoking conflict on their own initiative," according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She emphasized that fomenting tensions does not contribute to the security or stability of these countries.

"The regimes in the Baltic states are themselves rushing to the forefront of confrontation, dismantling the remnants of security, stability, or even a semblance of balance. They are bringing this upon themselves," the diplomat stated at a briefing. In her view, "it is obvious that creating additional tension on Russia’s borders does not serve their own interests of security and stability."

Zakharova recalled that "when the Baltic states left the Soviet Union, their citizens were promised a future of extraordinary prospects: the much-vaunted freedom, economic achievements, homes filled with abundance, happiness and harmony finally within reach, and rapid development unimpeded by the ‘burdensome shackles’ they were supposedly casting off."

"In the end, they were assigned the most terrible role, or rather, not a role, but a function, in an anti-Russian performance: simply to be NATO’s aggressive trio, aggressive members of the alliance, who are to have no independent agenda, no national interests of their own, and whose sole task is to stoke hatred daily, to pit countries and peoples against each other, engaging in inflammatory rhetoric that today borders on utter absurdity and madness," she added.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman drew attention to the fact that the main thesis advanced by the Baltic states is the "terrifying threat allegedly emanating from Russia." "They justify, support, and promote even the most reckless initiatives of NATO, the European Union, and the Council of Europe. These regimes offer their territory for the deployment of NATO’s forward forces, without asking the fundamental question: what is the purpose of this, and who among their citizens actually needs it?" she said.

As an example, she cited Lithuania’s plans to deploy a separate Bundeswehr brigade and the NATO military exercises conducted in close proximity to Russia’s borders, during which scenarios of attacks on Russia are rehearsed.

"What kind of defensive alliance is this? What sort of democracy are we talking about? What kind of ‘civilized’ nations engage in such activities?" the diplomat asked rhetorically.