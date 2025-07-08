Russia can withstand any of EU’s exuberant sanctions — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The European Union has exuberant fantasies about anti-Russian sanctions, but Russia has enough expertise to withstand this sanction pressure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

When asked by TASS to comment on French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot’s warning that the EU is about to impose the toughest ever sanctions package on Russia, the senior Russian diplomat noted that "the European Union’s toughest sanction was 'the silence of the lambs' about the Nord Stream blasts."

"What else can they invent? It’s hard to predict. But we know that their fantasy is running high when it comes to sanctions. However, we have enough expertise on how to resist the sanction pressure, both in terms of ensuring the interests of our social development and economy and from the point of view of our countersanctions," Grushko said.