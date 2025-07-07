Lavrov, WTO chief affirm need to reform global body — Russia’s MFA

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on the sidelines of the BRICS summit currently underway in Brazil.

Russia’s top diplomat and the WTO chief discussed the need to reform the global trade body, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

"On the sidelines of the 17th BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6, a meeting was held between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. They affirmed the pressing need to reform the WTO based on the principles of inclusion, non-discrimination, transparency, and mutual respect," the statement reads.