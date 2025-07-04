14 single-family, 7 apartment houses damaged in Rostov Region after Ukrainian drone attack

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 4. /TASS/. At least seven multi-apartment buildings, 14 single-family houses, and 11 social facilities have been damaged in Russia’s southern Rostov Region after Ukraine’s overnight drone attack, the region’s acting governor, Yury Slyusar, said.

"As of now, damage has been reported to seven multi-storey and 14 single-family houses, mostly broken windows. Roofs and walls were damaged in two buildings. Apart from that, damage was done to 11 social facilities, including a kindergarten, a school, sports grounds, as well as 15 cars," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Slyusar, field engineers and law enforcement officers continue working in the area to ensure people’s security while social commissions are working to estimate the damage.

A massive drone attack on several cities and neighborhoods in the Rostov Region was repelled by Russian air defense forces overnight to Friday. In the settlement of Dolotinka, a woman died after a drone hit and damaged a residential house. Several neighboring houses were damaged too. In the city of Shakhty, around 6,000 residents were left without electricity after a Ukrainian drone disabled a substation. Several apartment houses were damaged in the city of Azov.