Russia, US agree on the need to hold talks to resolve Iranian-Israeli conflict — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington have a common position on the settlement between Israel and Iran, finding it necessary to resume negotiations and to use diplomatic means,

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Lavrov noted that during the phone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, on Thursday, this topic was a priority.

"Yesterday, during the telephone conversation between our leaders Putin and Trump, the Iranian topic took one of the main places," he said.

"Our common opinion was that everything must be done to resume international relations," he added.

Lavrov also said that Saudi Arabia also shares this position. According to him, Russia and Saudi Arabia maintain contacts "on all problems in the region, including the current situation between Iran and Israel."

"So, diplomacy should be aimed at negotiations. We will do everything to use the opportunities we have for this noble goal," the Russian Foreign Minister assured.

"As for Russia's role [in the settlement between Israel and Iran], we are also in contact with the Iranian side. Most recently, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Moscow and had a lengthy conversation with President Putin. We are also in contact with our American colleagues," Lavrov said.