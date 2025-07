DONETSK, July 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops used a HIMARS rocket packed with shrapnel in their attack on western Donetsk on Friday, emergency services told TASS.

"That was a shrapnel HIMARS projectile," the services said.

Earlier, first responders said Ukraine had launched a strike on the locality of Trudovskiye in western Donetsk. According to preliminary information, there were victims, and the attack left four people injured.