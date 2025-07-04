Putin talks combating illegal drug trade with Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held discussions with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on countering illegal drug trafficking in the country.

"One of the key areas of law enforcement is combating illegal drug trafficking. Let us analyze how this work is progressing today and what additional measures should be taken based on an assessment of the current situation in this sphere and what has been done to implement our strategy," Putin said, referring to the national strategy to combat drug trafficking that runs through 2030.

Taking part in the meeting with the Russian leader were Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Presidential Administration Head Anton Vaino, Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Head of the Russian Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov and Presidential Envoy for Environmental Activities, Ecology, and Transport Sergey Ivanov.