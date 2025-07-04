Russia, Ukraine carry out another exchange of wounded detainees — source

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine have carried out another exchange of the wounded, a source close to the Russian negotiating team told TASS.

"Another round of open-ended medical swaps of the wounded took place today," the source said.

Another equal prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine took place earlier on Friday, with two residents of the Russian borderline Kursk Region also returned to the Russian side. According to the source, prisoner exchanges between Moscow and Kiev continue.

Following two rounds of talks in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine agreed on a prisoner exchange based on a "1,000 for 1,000" format, as well as the swap of wounded and seriously ill detainees, along with soldiers under 25, under an all-for-all arrangement.