Russia hopes Iran, Israel really done fighting — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that the conflict between Iran and Israel has truly come to an end, though it remains wary of continued instability in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

"We sincerely hope that the so-called 12-day war is indeed over," Lavrov stated. He noted that similar sentiments had been expressed by both Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump.

"However, we intend to stay vigilant, as the 'war party' remains highly active in the Middle East," the diplomat cautioned. "We keep hearing a variety of statements from some representatives of the Israeli leadership," Lavrov noted.

Meanwhile, Moscow expects that European countries will acknowledge their responsibility for the Middle East crisis. "I sincerely hope that European nations will come to recognize their responsibility and their share of the blame," Lavrov said.

He pointed out that, at a recent session of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors, European countries "unnecessarily and aggressively pushed through anti-Iranian resolutions, which did nothing to ease tensions or advance negotiations, but instead created a pretext for forceful measures."

"I hope our European colleagues will draw the proper conclusions," Lavrov remarked.

From June 13 to 24, Israel launched daily strikes on Iran, aiming to destroy Tehran’s missile and nuclear programs. In response, Iran fired missiles and drones at Israeli territory.

On the night of June 21-22, the United States entered the conflict by striking three nuclear facilities in Iran. The following evening, on June 23, Tehran retaliated with a missile attack on Al Udeid in Qatar, the largest US air base in the Middle East. According to US authorities, there were no casualties and no significant damage.

Later, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.