Putin-Trump meeting necessary but must be well prepared — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump is necessary but requires thorough preparation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have already addressed this question many times, and even the president himself has spoken on it," Peskov said. "Such a meeting is indeed necessary; everyone understands this, and both presidents have expressed their readiness to hold it. However, it must be carefully and thoroughly prepared," he emphasized.

Peskov made these comments in response to remarks by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who noted after the recent phone conversation between the two leaders that direct talks between the presidents had not been discussed.

Yesterday, Putin and Trump held a phone conversation. It was their fourth talk in a month and a half and their sixth since the beginning of the year. Ushakov told reporters that the telephone conversation between the Russian and US leaders lasted almost an hour. The two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East, among other issues. According to Ushakov, the presidents did not discuss a potential meeting, but this idea is "up in the air."