Russia, Belarus can overcome any difficulties together, says Russian president

MINSK, July 3. /TASS/. Together, Moscow and Minsk can overcome any difficulties, with relations between the two brotherly nations serving as a steadying hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, congratulating Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Belarus Independence Day.

Putin noted in his congratulatory message that this holiday, the day of the Soviet Army's liberation of Minsk from the Nazi German invaders, is an important date for both Russian and Belarusian people, the state-run BelTA news agency wrote. "Fighting shoulder to shoulder, our peoples made a decisive contribution to the victory over Nazism," the Russian president said.

The bonds of fraternal friendship and mutual support binding the two friendly countries remain unwavering and intact amid the serious external threats and challenges of today, Putin stressed. "Moscow and Minsk cooperate actively in a wide range of areas, coordinate their efforts in international affairs and steadily enhance the institutions of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. I am sure that if we work together, we will overcome any challenges and further strengthen our fruitful bilateral ties for the benefit of Russian and Belarusian people and for stability and security on the Eurasian territory. I wish sound health and success to you, and happiness and prosperity to all the people of Belarus," Putin said.

The Belarusian president received congratulations on Independence Day from the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkey, and other countries.

The decision to celebrate Belarus Independence Day on July 3 was made in 1996. It was on that day in 1944 that the forces of the 1st and 3rd Byelorussian Fronts, supported by the partisans, liberated Minsk from the Nazi German invaders during the offensive operation codenamed "Bagration" (the Red Army's largest strategic operation of the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War).