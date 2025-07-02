Russia's defense plans factor in Estonia’s readiness to host nuclear NATO jets — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia is already factoring in Estonia’s readiness to host NATO allies' jets with nuclear warheads in its national defense strategy, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"This is yet another element of the West's hostile and dangerous policy, which leads to an escalation of tensions, new strategic risks, and a heightened level of nuclear threats. To counter these threats, Russia takes into account the actions of NATO countries in its defense plans," the diplomat pointed out.

Earlier, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that his country was ready to host military aircraft with the capability to carry nuclear warheads from their NATO allies. According to the top defense official, F-35 fighter jets, those equipped to carry tactical nuclear bombs, have been stationed in Estonia in the past and will soon guard the country's airspace again.

In this regard, Zakharova stressed that this statement aligns with "the destructive policies of the most frenzied EU and NATO countries." "They constantly need to escalate the situation and engage in confrontation. They are not even hiding their hatred and aggression," she added.

The spokeswoman explained that she was referring to "the deliberate NATO strategy to further developing the deeply destabilizing practice of so-called joint nuclear missions based on the stationing of cutting-edge US nuclear weapons in Europe."