Moscow, Baku in contact at level of chief investigator, prosecutor general — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Moscow and Baku are currently discussing issues of concern at the level of the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, and Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"At present, Investigative Committee head Bastrykin is in regular contact with the Azerbaijani prosecutor general. During these contacts, they have been discussing issues that are considered to be of concern [to the two sides]," Peskov shared.

This communication comes in the wake of the arrest in Baku of Russian journalists at media outlet Sputnik Azerbaijan. Before that, law enforcement agencies in Yekaterinburg dismantled an ethnic criminal group involved in murders in the city between 2001 and 2011. Azerbaijan lodged a protest against the actions of security forces.