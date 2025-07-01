Middle East, Ukraine: first Putin-Macron phone talk in three years

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and French leader Emmanuel Macron held their first phone conversation in nearly three years, according to TASS estimates. The Kremlin described the talk as substantive, noting that the two leaders discussed a range of important issues.

The last reported call between the two leaders took place on September 11, 2022. At the time, the Kremlin said their discussion centered on the situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Ukrainian shelling of civilian infrastructure in Donbass, and the future of the grain deal, which later collapsed due to Western policies.

Their regular phone dialogue was interrupted after Macron violated the confidentiality of a previous conversation by involving journalists without prior notice. As Putin later remarked, his French counterpart failed to inform him in advance that outsiders would be listening in on their private talks.

TASS has summarized the key topics discussed during the leaders’ talk.

West, Ukraine

Putin told Macron that the West ignited the conflict in Ukraine by ignoring Moscow’s interests and building a foothold against Russia in that country, the Kremlin said.

"Putin reiterated that the Ukrainian conflict is a direct consequence of the policy of Western countries, which for years ignored the security interests of Russia, were building an anti-Russian foothold in Ukraine and condoned violations of the rights of Russian-speaking residents," the statement said.

Putin noted that it is Western countries that are prolonging the hostilities by arming Kiev. To achieve a serious and lasting settlement, he emphasized, it is essential to address the root causes of the conflict and acknowledge the territorial realities on the ground.

Iranian crisis

Both presidents agreed that Iran’s legitimate right to a peaceful nuclear program should be respected.

"An emphasis was placed on the importance of respecting Tehran’s legitimate right to develop a peaceful nuclear program and its further compliance with the commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, including cooperation with the IAEA," the Kremlin reported.

The leaders emphasized the need for a political and diplomatic resolution to all contentious issues and agreed to maintain communication to coordinate their positions.

Special attention was also given to the situation in the Middle East in the context of Israeli and US strikes on Iran.

Special mission of Russia, France

The presidents emphasized the special responsibility of Russia and France, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, for maintaining peace, including in the Middle East.

"Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron underscored the special responsibility of Russia and France, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, in upholding peace and security, including in the Middle East, as well as in preserving the global nuclear non-proliferation regime," the Kremlin said.