Russia urges West not to stir the pot in Serbia — Lavrov

CHOLPON ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, June 30. /TASS/. Russia hopes that Western countries do not stage any color revolutions in Serbia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We really hope that Western countries, which, as is their way, constantly attempt to use various domestic events in various countries in order to promote their own interests at the expense of the interests of other partners of the country in question, this time will refrain from their color revolutions," the top Russian diplomat told journalists following the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Lavrov pointed out that "Serbia has already experienced such problems more than once."

"We are monitoring this situation, we are interested that the unrest simmers down, just as Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said, based on the constitution and laws of this friendly state," the Russian foreign minister emphasized, commenting on the situation in Serbia.

"We call on the protesters to strictly adhere to Serbian laws and note the government’s readiness for dialogue," Lavrov noted. ""Dialogue is the key path to resolving any issues," he stressed.

Situation in Serbia

According to Serbia’s Interior Ministry, on June 28, about 36,000 people participated in an unauthorized opposition protest rally. During clashes with the protesters, law enforcement operatives had to use crowd-control measures to push them out of central streets. As a result of disturbances in Belgrade, 48 police officers were injured, 77 individuals were detained, including one minor.

On Sunday, commenting on the Saturday riots, Vucic declared victory over the demonstrators on Sunday night, saying, "Serbia has won because Serbia cannot be defeated by violence." The president made it clear he would not go easy on any detainees, emphasizing that the protesters had issued "direct calls for civil clashes and attacks on police."

However, mass protests in Serbia continued. Overnight into June 30, the rioters blocked key transportation hubs in Belgrade and other cities, erected barricades and tents, demanding the release of those detained, holding elections and dismantling the tent camp of Vucic’s supporters near the parliament building.