Putin calls Yamal one of points of Russian development

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The role of Yamal in Russia’s development is noticeable, President Vladimir Putin noted, opening youth centers in the regions via video link.

The head of state spoke with local activist Polina Cheremnykh while opening the Sova art residence.

"Yamal is one of the growth points, it is obvious. I hope you can see this too," Putin said.

The head of state also noted that the future of the country lies in the development of the Arctic. And for success in this enterprise, taking care of people's lives is necessary, the president concluded.