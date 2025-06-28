MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The losses of the Ukrainian army in the area of responsibility of the East group of forces amounted to up to 200 military personnel and three Starlink satellite communication stations, said Alexey Yakovlev, an officer of the group's press center.

"During the day, the enemy lost up to 200 military personnel, an American-made M113 armored personnel carrier, seven vehicles, three Starlink satellite communication stations, an ammunition depot and 15 unmanned aircraft control points. During a counter-battery fighting, two D-30 and M777 field artillery guns were destroyed," Yakovlev said.

He also said that the group continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defense and defeated the manpower and equipment of the formations of two mechanized brigades and an airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in the areas of the Malinovka, Poltavka, Kamyshevakha, Voskresenka and Sladky settlements.