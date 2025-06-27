Russian diplomat calls on Kiev to demonstrate its commitment to settlement efforts

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Kiev must stop the mobilization campaign and begin demobilization to demonstrate the seriousness of its intentions, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We need to know the outcome, what the general situation is going to be in the long run. How sincerely the Ukrainian side is ready to engage in talks, what their position is. As of today, their position is to get back to what was in 1991. Burt this is unreal," he said in an interview with RT. "They must demonstrate [their real commitment to settlement efforts] by stopping the mobilization campaign and beginning demobilization. But bearing in mind their general unwillingness to negotiate, I think we should be realistic about how serious they are."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Moscow is ready to hold another round of talks with Kiev in Istanbul. The talks will focus on the parties’ draft memorandums, he added.