MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Yalta in the Donetsk region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Yalta in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive actions," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,305 troops in all frontline areas over past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,305 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past day, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 160 troops and 4 armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 200 troops and a UK-made howitzer in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 165 troops and an artillery weapon in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 510 troops and 2 armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 190 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 80 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two heavy mechanized brigades, a mechanized brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Radyanskoye, Andreyevka, Novaya Sech, Alekseyevka, Kondratovka, Khrapovshchina, Yunakovka and Sadki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Peschanoye, Shabelnoye, Granov, Udy, Volchanskiye Khutora and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 160 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and seven field artillery weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a UK-made howitzer in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two border guard detachments of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Grigorovka, Gorokhovatka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Sredneye, Shandrigolovo and Karpovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, seven motor vehicles, a UK-made 105mm L119 howitzer and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and the Azov National Guard brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] in areas near the settlements of Serebryanka, Lipovka, Petrovka, Seversk, Privolye, Reznikovka, Chasov Yar and Ivanopolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 165 personnel, four motor vehicles and an artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 510 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units kept pushing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an airborne brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two assault regiments, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Grishino, Udachnoye, Lenina, Krasnoarmeysk, Novovodyanoye, Yablonovka, Petrovskogo and Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 510 personnel, two Kozak armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and six field artillery weapons, including a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault regiment, an unmanned systems regiment of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Kamyshevakha, Voskresenka and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Uspenovka and Sladkoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 190 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, seven motor vehicles and three artillery weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 80 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 80 Ukrainian troops and an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Primorskoye, Stepnogorsk and Novopavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 80 Ukrainian army personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, four field artillery weapons, five electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot and a fuel depot were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops destroy Ukrainian S-300PT missile launcher, P-18 radar over past day

Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian S-300PT surface-to-air missile launcher, a P-18 air defense radar and a command vehicle over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed an S-300PT surface-to-air missile launcher, a P-18 air defense radar and a command vehicle," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian troops "struck enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, workshops for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles, an oil terminal supplying fuel to Ukrainian army units in Donbass, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 137 locations," it said.

Russian air defenses down 335 Ukrainian UAVs, 7 JDAM smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 335 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and seven American-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven US-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 335 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 65,472 unmanned aerial vehicles, 612 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,038 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,572 multiple rocket launchers, 26,599 field artillery guns and mortars and 37,271 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.