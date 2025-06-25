Russia, Turkmenistan to play key role in North-South corridor project — Lavrov

ASHGABAT, June 25. /TASS/. Russia and Turkmenistan will play a key role in the implementation of the North-South transport corridor project, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a meeting with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

"Russia and Turkmenistan will play an important role in the implementation of this truly promising initiative. which will significantly strengthen the logistical position of our entire region, enhance connectivity across the Eurasian continent, and link the northern and southern seas," Lavrov said.

During the meeting, the sides also noted the importance of setting a date for the next meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission of the two countries, the minister added.