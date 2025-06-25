MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The European Union is steadily transforming into a self-reliant military entity capable of rivaling NATO, according to Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council. He observed that the EU has recently adopted a fiercely Russophobic stance, driven by an exaggerated perception of a "Russian threat" that they have fabricated to serve petty political ends.

Medvedev criticized the EU’s drift, stating, "Now its main ideology is rooted in brutal Russophobia, fueled by imaginary threats that Brussels bureaucrats and its narrow-minded leaders have inflated to justify their own agendas. The European Union is gradually evolving into an autonomous military bloc, especially during the era of Trumpism." He further characterized Brussels as a "den of cockroaches and shortsighted leaders," who are pushing a defense strategy centered on rearmament.

In his Telegram channel, Medvedev emphasized, "Brussels today is a genuine enemy of Russia." He also highlighted that modern European politicians have completely abandoned the EU’s original vision as an economic powerhouse, instead turning it into a politicized globalist organization driven by revenge against Russia.