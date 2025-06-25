Lavrov describes meeting with Turkmen president as highly productive

ASHGABAT, June 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that his meeting with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow was highly productive.

"Overall, I consider the discussion very useful. It sets the tone for the remainder of my program in Ashgabat. Today, we will hold detailed negotiations with Deputy Chairman of the Government and Foreign Minister Rasid Meredow," Lavrov said.

The top Russian diplomat arrived in Ashgabat on an official visit, having last traveled to Turkmenistan in 2022.