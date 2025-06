Lavrov arrives in Turkmenistan on official visit

ASHGABAT, June 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Ashgabat on an official visit to Turkmenistan, a TASS correspondent reported.

The top Russian diplomat was welcomed at the airport by Russian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ivan Volynkin.

Lavrov’s previous visit to Turkmenistan took place in June 2022, when he attended a meeting of foreign ministers from the Caspian littoral states.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing earlier that during his visit to Turkmenistan Lavrov will hold talks with President Serdar Berdymukhamedov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.