DUBAI, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that in order to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, it is essential to prevent the emergence of nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory.

"It is necessary to declare Ukraine’s neutral status, its non-alignment with any foreign military alliances, and to rule out the possibility of acquiring nuclear weapons," the president said in an interview with Sky News Arabia.

According to Putin, these conditions form the foundation for long-term regional stability. He stressed that ignoring these and other requirements, including the recognition of Russia’s sovereignty over Donbass and Novorossiya, would imply "the possibility of renewed armed conflict."

He stressed that Russia generally remains firmly committed to the principle of nuclear non-proliferation. "Russia’s position is that we oppose the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction by any country in the world, including Iran," the Russian leader said in an interview with Sky News Arabia.

Putin also expressed hope that the authorities in Kiev will act based on Ukraine’s national interests, rather than serving the interests of third parties acting against Russia. The Russian leader noted that the parties had previously come close to reaching an agreement in Istanbul in 2022.

"I hope that the Ukrainian leadership will pursue the national interests of the country, rather than the interests of third parties acting against Russia," Putin said.