Over 100 Ukrainian children allegedly abducted by Russia are in Germany — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. More than 100 Ukrainian children allegedly abducted by Russia have happened to be found in Germany, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The vilest thing is that children are indeed taken away from Ukrainian families, from their Ukrainian parents in Western European countries," she said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). "More than 100 children, who were alleged to have been kidnapped by Russia, have been found in Germany."

She noted that Northern European countries acknowledge that they don’t know how many Ukrainian children are in their territories. "Poland is ringing alarm bells because tens of thousands of Ukrainian children have crossed into it," she pointed out. "They were registered initially but don’t go to school and no one knows anything about them."

