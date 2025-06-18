Foreign Russian communities support Moscow's foreign policy — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian diasporas abroad back Russia's policy of protecting its sovereignty and pledge to promote an honest, positive image of the country, the Foreign Ministry said following a meeting of the World Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots (WCC).

"Representatives of foreign Russian communities express their support for Russia's foreign policy steps to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, intend to continue to follow the path of preserving the all-Russian cultural identity, and contribute to the promotion of truthful information and a positive image of Russia abroad," the foreign ministry said on its website.

It said that the meeting was held at the Victory Museum with the support of the secretariat of the Government Commission for Compatriots Abroad.

The participants, including Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Yelena Afanasyeva and Head of Rossotrudnichestvo Yevgeny Primakov, reviewed the events that compatriots had prepared in honor of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The members of the World Coordinating Council also discussed countering attempts to distort history and revive Nazism. Special attention was paid to human rights activities, support for the Russian language and popularization of Russian culture abroad.

At the end of the meeting, the WCC members reviewed preparations for the World Thematic Conference of Russian Compatriots, which will be held on October 29-30, 2025 in Moscow under the slogan "80th anniversary of the Great Victory. Let's preserve the historical truth."