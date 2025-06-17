UAV warehouse in Kiev hit by Russia’s strike — media

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. A warehouse of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Kiev came under a strike by Russian forces, the Ukrainian media outlet Strana reported on Tuesday.

As the media outlet reported, the fund of Ukrainian showman and public figure Sergey Pritula was raising money for Taras-P drones and posted footage from a hanger that stored UAVs. After the facility came under the Russian strike, the actor experienced a wave of criticism. Pritula was accused in social media of giving guidance to Russian forces for UAV locations.

However, Kiev officially did not confirm the Russian strike on the hanger with drones.

Overnight to Tuesday, an air alert was declared in Kiev that lasted more than six hours. The Ukrainian media reported a series of explosions in the city and strong fires in the capital’s Darnitsky and Solomensky districts. Later, Interior Minister Igor Klimenko said that the explosions had damaged several key infrastructure facilities in the capital but did not elaborate.