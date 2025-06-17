Drone drops container with paint on doorstep of Russian trade mission in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, June 17. /TASS/. Russia’s trade mission in Sweden has reported that a drone dropped a container with paint near its entrance, the Russian embassy in Stockholm said.

"Overnight to June 17, 2025, Russia’s trade mission in Sweden was attacked by an unmanned aerial vehicle. The drone, which flew over the mission’s territory, dropped a container with paint in front of the central entrance to the mission’s building. This attack is a continuation of a series of similar attacks on the premises of the Russian diplomatic mission in Sweden, which jeopardized the security of its employees and incurred damage to the mission’s property," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel.

Sweden’s authorities have once again failed to observe their commitments under international law, the embassy stressed. "We insist they rectify the situation," it added.

The last drone attack on the Russian embassy occurred on May 25, also involving paint being dropped near the embassy building. According to the embassy, it has come under such attacks eleven times since May 2024, with material damage recorded.

The latest two instances were especially hazardous because the paint containers were made of glass, which could potentially cause serious injuries when broken, the embassy emphasized.

Each of these cases was reported to the police and notes were sent to the Swedish foreign ministry demanding that Stockholm fulfil its commitments as the host country to ensure the security of the Russian diplomatic mission. However, these incidents continue to happen, while the offenders have still not been identified.