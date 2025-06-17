Shoigu arrives in Pyongyang, scheduled to meet with North Korea’s Kim

PYONGYANG, June 17. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang on a special mission from President Vladimir Putin where he is expected to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a TASS correspondent reported.

This is Shoigu’s third visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in almost three months.

"Sergey Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang on special instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold talks with the North Korean leadership as part of agreements reached during his previous visit on June 4. These agreements are a follow-up to the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and the DPRK," the Russian Security Council explained.

On June 4, the North Korean leader and the senior Russian security official discussed the situation around Ukraine, the restoration of the Kursk Region, and measures to perpetuate the memory Korean fighters who helped liberate the bordering Russian region.