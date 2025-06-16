Russia honors its commitments, transfers 6,060 bodies to Ukraine — chief negotiator

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia has met its obligations under the Istanbul agreements and has handed over to the Ukrainian side 6,060 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen, Russia’s chief negotiator at the talks with the Ukrainian side, Vladimir Medinsky, said.

"Russia has fulfilled what was promised in Istanbul: a total of 6,060 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and officers have been delivered to the Ukrainian side," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Medinsky, Russia has received 78 bodies of Russian soldiers from the Ukrainian side.

"Prisoner exchanges continue. Arrangements have also been established regarding the exchange of severely wounded servicemen from the frontline," he added.

Istanbul accords

Russia and Ukraine reached a humanitarian agreement during talks in Istanbul on June 2, which specifically provides for an exchange of the wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war, as well as soldiers under 25. They also agreed that Russia will transfer the bodies of over 6,000 Ukrainian troops to Kiev. On June 7, Ukraine suddenly postponed the acceptance of the bodies and the prisoner swap, Medinsky said.

The first group of Russian soldiers under 25 returned to Russia on June 9. An aircraft carrying the second group of troops arrived in Russia on June 10. The third group was airlifted to Russia on June 12. All of them will undergo medical treatment and rehabilitation.

According to the Russian defense ministry, another group of Russian prisoners of war was transferred to Russia on June 14. In exchange, Russia handed over a group of Ukrainian troops.