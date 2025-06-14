Kremlin aide says conversation between Putin, Trump lasted 50 minutes, was useful

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The telephone conversation between Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, lasted 50 minutes, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The conversation lasted around an hour, 50 minutes to be precise. It was informative, frank, and, what is the most important, very useful," he told reporters.

Putin extended congratulations to his US counterpart Donald Trump on his birthday in the telephone conversation, Ushakov said.

"Vladimir Putin extended congratulations to Donald Trump on his birthday. US President turned 79 today," he said.

The Russian president also noted that the US celebrates Flag Day.

"Vladimir Putin noted that today the United States celebrates Flag Day and the 250th anniversary of the Army Forces," Ushakov noted.