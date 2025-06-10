MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s refusal to accept the bodies of Ukrainian service members represents a disgrace for the country and makes it clear that its ruling elite has no sense of humanity left, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"There is not a single world religion, tradition or human experience that would not require the bodies of warriors to be taken back. This is a disgrace for the entire country. This highlights the great tragedy that people are facing today, having lost their dignity because of liberal ideas," she emphasized, addressing the Forum of the Future 2050.

"In all these years, there has never been clearer evidence of the Kiev regime and its sponsors losing their human nature," Zakharova stressed. "It’s not even their attitude to the living but their attitude to the dead that says it all," she noted.

"The West is using the Kiev neo-Nazis to kill people," the diplomat went on to say. "I could say our people, our fellow citizens. But in fact, it is killing everyone, including those it considers its own. Moreover, it refuses to accept them, while Russia recovers their bodies, identifies them and insists that they be taken back to be buried," Zakharova underlined.

Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who heads Moscow’s delegation to the talks with Ukraine, said earlier that "on June 6, in strict accordance with the Istanbul agreements, Russia launched a humanitarian operation to transfer the bodies of over 6,000 fallen Ukrainian service members over to Ukraine, as well as to exchange wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war and prisoners of war under the age of 25." However, Ukraine unexpectedly moved to indefinitely postpone accepting the bodies.